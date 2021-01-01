New Topeka entrepreneur hub to replace 712 Innovations after office, website disappear

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A downtown Topeka workshop once meant to energize small businesses is no more, confirmed by a “For Lease” sign surfacing at the property, the disappearance of its website and word from the Greater Topeka Partnership that oversaw it. But the GTP says a spiritual successor is on the horizon.

The message “Website not found” displays on 712innovations.com

Visiting 712 Innovations’ website, once a hub for entrepreneurs, shows an empty page. Katrin Bridges with the Greater Topeka Partnership, which oversaw 712 Innovations, confirmed Thursday evening it closed to in-person visitors in April 2020 before shutting down for good in July. Bridges confirmed the closure was tied to the coronavirus pandemic, though there were already plans to look for a larger space for a business startup center.

The Greater Topeka Partnership had a lease on the property until June 30. No one was using office space due to the concerns about coronavirus. [712 Innovations’] coworking space had a really tough time during the summer and fall of 2020, so we decided to cancel the lease … We took down the website because we closed 712 Innovations. We’re currently working on a new website for the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. Katrin Bridges, Greater Topeka Partnership

Opened in 2015 at 712 S Kansas Ave., 712 Innovations advertised itself as an entrepreneur and tech makerspace that offered business startup assistance, offices and workspace. It also touted prototype creation and craftsmanship with equipment on-site like 3D printers, computers, a laser engraver, a woodshop and a metal mill machine.

The makerspace gathered more than 50 member entrepreneurs in five weeks after opening, and netted partnerships with Washburn University and 1 Million Cups, a business idea presentation group, over the course of its five-year run.

Bridges confirmed this isn’t the end of a Topeka entrepreneurship hub, however, and the new one will have a reach outside Kansas with programs like Plug and Play.

“We’re working on an innovation center that is a resource for our entrepreneurs that are local, but also entrepreneurs we’re attracting from around the country and internationally,” Bridges said.

Bridges said she tried to speak with all of the members regarding the closure of 712, and help find them alternative space for their projects. Former 712 Innovations Equipment Technician David Corr also left the entrepreneur hub, took all of its prototype and crafting equipment with him and opened his own makerspace May 11, 2019, according to a blog post from the Greater Topeka Partnership. The new Arts & Craftsman Workshop operates now as a completely separate entity from 712 Innovations.

“Since we knew we were going to move to a new location, it made sense to sell the equipment to him,” Bridges said. “We put out an official request for proposals, but I do know David Corr had the most favorable proposal, and with the board’s approval we sold the equipment to him.”

Once a part of 712 Innovations, the makerspace will not only expand its space but also its resources at its new location. According to David, this transition will ‘make it a complete space, with a complete woodshop and metal shop.’ The available equipment includes, but is not limited to, 3D printers, laser cutters, a shopbox, a vinyl cutter and various forms of audio equipment. Members will also enjoy open parking available any time of the day. The Greater Topeka Partnership

Former 712 Innovations Director Karen Christilles departed from GTP and the makerspace in May 2020. Christilles announced in a Facebook post that she went on to become the project manager for Topeka Vendors Market, which opened in October.

Some of what 712 Innovations brought to Kansas will survive, however. The 1 Million Cups Topeka branch started at 712 and continues to meet virtually every week. Bridges said that Christilles is also still involved with the project and meetings, and that entrepreneurs can visit this link to get involved now.

“When we parted ways, that was actually one of the big questions, how we could continue the 1 Million Cups events,” Bridges said. “I know Karen Christilles has taken the lead on most of those events. They’re still going on, and I have them on my calendar every Wednesday morning. They’re running on a virtual basis right now.”

The Wheelhouse Incubator program started locally at 712 Innovations will also see a new class of entrepreneurs in the future. The program puts accepted business startups through intense training and close-up inspection of their business or business plan.

“When we had to shut down in April of 2020, we found a way to conclude the program with eight entrepreneurs in July graduating,” Bridges said.

712 Innovations last posted on Facebook on June 3. The Internet Archive shows the 712 Innovations website was still active until at least Aug. 13, 2020.

While 712 Innovations may have disappeared, entrepreneurs can still contact Arts & Craftsman Workshop at (785) 250-7251 about its makerspace, located in downtown Topeka at 308 SW Van Buren St.

Bridges asked any entrepreneur interested in knowing more about business startup resources to contact her at katrin.holzhaus@topekapartnership.com