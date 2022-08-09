TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new event space is set to open in the North Topeka Arts District on Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Rogue Event Studio located at 917 N. Kansas Ave. on Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to enjoy refreshments and tours of the shop until 9 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to be joining such a wonderful community in NOTO, and looking forward to serving our community through exceptional experiences and events” said business owners Steve and Aerial Unselt.

According to a Facebook post for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music will be provided by Cleveland Blue while the JLG Mexi-Q food truck will provide food. Beer and wine will also be served. Children will be able to play in a bounce house and get treats from a cotton candy machine and snow cones.

“What a wonderful compliment to the NOTO district,” said Thomas Underwood, executive director of the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District. “Even though they have not been officially open, they have contributed to the district in so many ways this past year.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased on eventbrite.com. Ticket prices are $30 for children and $15 for kids. People can still attend without a ticket, but won’t have access to some of the services provided during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.