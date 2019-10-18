New fire station in Leonardville to open Oct. 24

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The residents in Leonardville have a new building in their downtown which will help everyone in their town, but also the county.

The brand new fire station in Leonardville that cost nearly half a million dollars is finished.

The best upgrade to the new fire station is that all the fire trucks can now fit in one building. Currently, two of their vehicles are in one place while the third is at another building. This will be more convenient and safer moving forward.

“To have all of our trucks together and not be split apart as some of us go one direction and the others going the other direction,” Emily Huffman, Riley County Firefighter said. “It’ll be great having everything together.”

A ribbon-cutting for the new station in Leonardville is set for next Thursday at 3 p.m.