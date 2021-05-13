New flashing crosswalk to increase safety for pedestrians near Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A flashing crosswalk sign is being installed near Lake Shawnee to increase safety.

The flashing sign will be installed at the existing crosswalk at Croco Road and 30th Terrace.

Shawnee County Commssioner Aaron Mays said during Thursday’s meeting that people who use the crosswalk said cars don’t always slow down for them to cross safely.

“I’ve actually received several complaints on the existing setup, and I think in terms of safety for people out there, pedestrians, and bicyclists, this is going to make a big difference,” Mays said.

The project will cost $15,300 and project leaders are hoping it will be up by July 1.