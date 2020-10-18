New flea market opens in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The new Vinewood Market opened in Topeka on Saturday, and some visitors said it’s just what the Capitol City needs.

The grand opening had 35 vendors, selling crafts, clothing, jewelry and food.

“We’ve had really good comments about it,” said Charlene Robuck, owner of The Vinewood. “We’ve had people say they really hope we continue to do it. It’s a neat thing to be able to do during the COVID, when everything’s been shut down and we can do something outdoors.”

The turnout was great, even with the windy weather, Robuck said.

The market is open on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Robuck hopes to continue it next year during every season.