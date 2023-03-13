TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time in 55 years, a new mini train is running in Gage Park, and a select few got the opportunity to celebrate on its inaugural ride.

The new train hit the rails for the first time this morning and its first riders were local dignitaries including Topeka officials, Shawnee County Park officials and winners of the raffle put on by Shawnee County Parks and Rec.

While some riders may miss the old train, Parks and Rec sees the importance of maintaining the tradition.

“The old train was, I believe, 55-years-old and it really is a core part of Gage park and it’s created so many memories for so many people,” said Tim Laurent, Director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. “Today is sort of a, I don’t want to say a new beginning, but we are just going to continue that tradition with a new train.”

The new train replaces a diesel engine that did not operate very well in conditions like this morning’s cold weather.

“On a day like today, the old mini train, it was a diesel, used over 900 gallons of diesel fuel last year, in one year alone,” Laurent said. “It wouldn’t run on a day like today.”

The rest of the day’s rides were canceled due to cold weather, which was more for the comfort of passengers. Starting tomorrow, Parks and Rec will offer free rides through the end of the week.

“I encourage people, hopefully, if it warms up a little bit, to come out and ride the train, as always visit Gage Park and there’s a lot of things going on here and we encourage people to get out over spring break, and enjoy the park,” Laurent said.

Starting next week the train will run on weekends. Daily service starts on Memorial Day, and admission is just $2.