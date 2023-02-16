TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is set to welcome its new Gage Park mini-train later this month.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation reports the manufacturer for the new electric mini-train, Chance Rides, will be delivering it on Monday, Feb. 20. McLauglin said if everything goes as planned, the train will arrive around noon and assembly can begin after. A safety zone will be established around the work area as the assembly is completed.

The electric train will replace “Iron Horse”, which was taken out of regular service last year, ending its 55-year term with the park. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is currently on the lookout for new drivers for the mini-train this year.