New gas station coming to west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new gas station is looking to open up in west Topeka and give people another option for fueling up.

The property was purchased two years ago and construction began in late April of 2020. The 6,500 square foot gas station is hoping to hire a total of 10 or 11 employees.

The Amoco gas station is located near Huntoon Street and Gage Boulevard.

Management is enthusiastic about the location and said it’s as a great opportunity to capitalize on the relatively few gas station options in the area.

“There’s not a lot of competition so we’re really excited. There’s a lot of rooftops, a lot of people, you see cars coming in off of Gage,” said Gary Haag, vice president of Haag Oil. “We got people stopping wanting to get fuel – they think we’re open but we’re not open quite yet but we have high hopes for the property certainly.”

The station has a few final things to check off their to-do list but hopes to open up by the end of this week, or early next week.