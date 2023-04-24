TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center is welcoming a new member to its resident giraffe herd.

Jared Bednar, Topeka Zoo spokesman, reports that a one-year-old giraffe named Daisy arrived at the zoo on Monday, April 24. Daisy, a former resident of the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens in Jacksonville, Flordia, will join resident giraffes Hope, Sarge and Liz at the new Giraffe & Friends Exhibit.

Daisy’s first steps at the zoo were at 2:45 a.m. as she was unloaded from her trailer, according to Bednar. While Daisy now calls Topeka home, she will have to be quarantined for the time being to ensure that she is healthy and acclimates to her new surroundings. Guests will have the opportunity to see Daisy during the quarantine period at the zoo’s barn.

“We are excited to welcome Daisy into our giraffe herd,” said Animal Curator Wrylie Guffey. “She is a confident giraffe, but we are giving her time to settle into the barn and meet the other giraffes through nuzzles. Over the next several weeks, we will monitor the behaviors we see between Hope, Liz, and Daisy and determine the best time for Daisy to join them.”

Daisy’s arrival at the zoo is part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP), according to Bednar. The program ensures the long-term survival of endangered species in zoos and aquariums.

“We are excited to see the Giraffe & Friends exhibit expand with the arrival of Daisy,” said Brendan Wiley, CEO of the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. “This is an important moment for the Topeka Zoo, as it allows us to further educate and inform people about the importance of conservation efforts for endangered species like the reticulated giraffe.”

Other animals alongside Daisy will be introduced to the zoo soon such as lesser kudu, ostrich, grey crowned crane and Thomson’s gazelle, according to Bednar. They can be viewed at the recently opened Giraffe & Friends area at the zoo.