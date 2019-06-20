New grandparents preparation class starts in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) - Having a new baby can be overwhelming for parents, but what about grandparents? Vicki Brooks from Emporia is a grandmother of four boys.

Brooks reflects on her parenting skills in the past, "We were doing a lot of things that were putting our babies at risk. It's important for grandparents to know these things to protect their own grand-kids."

Newman Regional Health already offers the Becoming a Mom Class to help new parents, but now the hospital is offering a Grandparents Class.

"It is a great idea! A lot of things have changed since my generation had babies," exclaims Brooks.

"There's probably tons of grandparents that don't know what the new recommendations are, and how they can get more involved in their (grandchild's) care. Plus, there are grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, so we want to make sure they are doing things correctly, and just improve safety for our babies in the community," explains Heather Alyward, the Director of the Women's Life Center at Newman Regional Health.

Health experts say changes to national policies and information on infants happens annually, and sometimes it's hard to keep up. The new Grandparents Class at Newman Regional Health will cover several a slew of important topics, "We are going to focus on safe sleep, car seats, focusing on breast feeding assistance. And in that first hour, it's important for mom, dad, and baby to bond," explains Alyward.

"I really like the safe sleep piece of it for sure. I remember when I had my own babies, I worried about SIDS, but we didn't have any idea of how to prevent it back then," says Brooks.

The Grandparents Class is primarily for grandparents with a new grandchild, who is less than 4 months old or is about to be born. The FREE class is from 6:00-8:00 Thursday, June 20, 2019.

