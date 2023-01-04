TOPEKA (KSNT) – Plans are in place for a newly proposed veterans home in the capital city.

It is expected the proposal for the new project will be announced whether it will reach priority project status for the VA in the spring this year. If the proposal by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly reaches this status it will be funded by a construction grant through the 2024 fiscal year.

“As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service of Kansas’ veterans and their families,” Kelly said. “Kansas increased our investment in and relentlessly pursued federal funding for this project, and we are now one step closer to ensuring service members across the region have the support and care they deserve.”

The home is estimated to cost $49 million, which is reliant on the VA, according to the Office of the Governor. However, $17.9 million has already been obtained by bipartisan state leaders for the project.

The home will include 72 private rooms and one 18-bed room, which will be used for memory care. The idea is to create community through “households” and “neighborhoods” within the home. Topeka was one of six possible locations for the home.

“After much deliberation, our panel chose Topeka foremost because of its centralized location to better support our Veteran population in NE Kansas, but also because of its proximity to VA services, medical care, and local amenities that will help Kansas veterans feel at home,” said Director Brigadier General (Retired) Turner.

The new home for veterans is to be built next to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center.