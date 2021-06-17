New ‘Hornet Hills’ disc golf course opens on Emporia State University campus

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A brand new disc golf course is opening on Emporia State University’s campus. “Hornet Hills” is a nine hole, par three course. It is located in Wilson Park on the east side of campus.

Dynamic Discs Owner and ESU Alum Jeremy Rusco designed the new course. He said its perfect for both beginners and experienced players.

“It’s short. It’s technical. It’s in the woods,” Rusco said. “A little bit of elevation change and the great thing about it is you can play it in 30 minutes or less, which means you can get it in on your lunch break, a quick round after work, or in between classes maybe.”

Dynamic Discs donated all the materials needed to create the course. Rusco said they wanted to give back to the community and hope to see more college students playing disc golf.

There will be an official ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony when students return in the fall, but the course is free and open to the public.