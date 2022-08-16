TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering annexing a plot of land from Shawnee County southeast of Topeka for a proposed housing development.

The area in question is a 79-acre plot of land east of Croco Road and South of 37th Street. The developer, Cacti Land LLC, asked the council to annex the land as it does not adjoin the city.

On Tuesday night, the council discussed whether to move forward with the plan and make the annexation request to the Shawnee County Commission. A spokesman for the landowner said they’re looking into building 188 single family homes and 78 townhome units in the area.

“We’re looking to put good quality middle class housing similar to what we did north of Shawnee lake already, to help meet the need that Topeka has, that’s not being met currently,” said Jeremiah Johnson, Partner at Alcove Development.

At this point in time it is difficult to gauge the timeline for the work as city and county negotiations need to finish first. But they’re looking to begin work on the land within the next year-and-a-half to two years.