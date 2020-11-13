New information released by FBI in Alonzo Brooks case

LA CYGNE, Kan. (KSNT) – The FBI released new information Friday regarding the cold case investigation of Alonzo Brooks.

The FBI said it spoke with people who had not previously spoken with investigators and therefore learned there was another party the same evening not far away from the party Brooks attended. The FBI said investigators learned a confrontation happened at that nearby party and many of the people left that party to join the party at the farmhouse where Brooks was.

Brooks attended a party near Lacygne on the night of April 3, 2004. The FBI said Brooks rode to the party with friends, but they left without him, leaving him without a ride home. Shortly after his disappearance, family members found Brooks’ boots and hat along a nearby creek.

Family and friends found Brooks’ body at the beginning of May 2004, not far from where the party took place. In June, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said an autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death.

The FBI said it’s investigating Brooks’ death as a potential racially-motivated crime.

The FBI is is offering a reward of up to $100,000 to anyone who has information about Brooks’ disappearance. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.