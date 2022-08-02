TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local initiative is now underway to make sure that all lawns are properly taken care of across the capitol city.

The City of Topeka is launching a new program that will provide a variety of low cost-fixed rates for mowing in certain areas of the city. This will be favored toward the Neighborhood Improvement Association.

The goal is to eventually limit the city’s involvement with lawn care and to get more of the community involved in upkeep. Multiple businesses have already decided to step up like Omni-Circle Group and the Gil Carter Initiative to donate some supplies.

Although there are groups that are willing to help, the new program is still in need of volunteers from the community to get it started.

“The fundamental behind it is to change our culture,” City Councilwoman Karen Hiller said. “Somehow things shifted to where you didn’t mow until the city wrote you up and then if you didn’t do it they–taxpayers paid to get it mowed and it’s all very expensive and convoluted.”

The new initiative is geared toward NIA communities but more specifically toward those in the community in need of extra help.

“People did want to go back to a time when neighbor helped neighbor,” City Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala said. “When we were looking out for our elderly neighbors, our disabled neighbors, our single moms or whatever the case may be.”

If you would like to help out, all you have to do is call (785) 368-9530. For more information on the project, click here.