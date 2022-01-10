New insurance-free medical clinic opening its doors in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Heartland Health & Wellness clinic has officially opened its doors to the public, according to a recent press release.

The clinic is located at 5865 SW 29th St. in Topeka, and provides a variety of services including COVID-19 testing options. Both rapid COVID antigen tests for travel certification and rapid COVID antibody tests can be found at the clinic.

Heartland Health & Wellness also offers other medical services including managed weight loss, hair loss treatment, testosterone replacement, erectile dysfunction treatment and comprehensive lab services. The clinic also said it will offer COVID testing as long as the need for it persists.

The clinic will be open evenings and weekends, seven days a week. In order to keep costs down, insurance is not accepted at Heartland Health & Wellness. To find out more about the clinic, check out its website here or call 785-286-7069.