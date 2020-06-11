New ‘JC Strong Benefit Run’ run will support Junction City native battling cancer

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Registration is now open for the new “JC Strong Benefit Run” to support a Junction City native battling cancer. The event includes a one mile fun run/walk, a 1K and 5K race starting at Heritage Park.

Junction City native Lisa Nabus was diagnosed with cancer just as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning. As she began treatment, her friends and love ones came together to organize this benefit run. Nabus said she has been overwhelmed by the community support.

“It’s huge to see the support from this community and it gives me strength,” Nabus said. “It gives me and our family strength to get through this.”

One of the organizers, Lindsey Snider, has worked with Nabus for years. She said Nabus is a “good friend with a great heart.”

“Her battle became our battle very quickly,” Snider said. “We’re in this together with her and we just felt the need and the desire to support her along the way.”

People can register for the “JC Strong Benefit Run” online or on the morning of the race. Runners who register before June 22 will get a race day t-shirt.

The race will take place on July 4 starting at 7:30 a.m. Participants will follow the route of the traditional Junction City Freedom Run, which was cancelled earlier this year.