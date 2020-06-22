New jobs & office spaces in Topeka AT&T building’s future after Shawnee County Commission decision

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission has approved issuing $13 million in industrial revenue bonds Monday morning for the AT&T building in downtown Topeka, allowing a real estate firm to lease and renovate the space.

The building constructed in 1969 houses some 100 AT&T employees according to an attorney for AIM Strategies. Cody Foster, who owns AIM and 220 SE 6th, LLC formed specifically for the AT&T project, said he will keep the AT&T workers in the office while opening more commercial spaces and jobs for other downtown Topeka businesses. The move is an attempt at adding to the revitalization of downtown while sprucing up the building at 220 SE 6th Ave.

Shawnee County’s decision to issue the bonds means the county will acquire the building and lease it to 220 SE 6th, LLC, and also grant the company a 10-year property tax exemption under certain conditions. Investors will buy the bonds, to be paid off by revenue generated by Foster’s renovation and leasing project.