The new investment that has been approved for Topeka’s Goodyear plant will bring new job growth to the community.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An incentive agreement benefiting the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Topeka plant has been approved by the Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board.

This investment, previously referred to as “Project Boomerang,” is expected to result in an estimated economic impact locally of $480 million over the next decade. Goodyear is projected to make a five-year investment of $125 million and create up to 40 new full-time jobs. The performance-based JEDO incentive for this project is up to $585,000, resulting in a 713% return on investment for Topeka and Shawnee County.

“Goodyear is deeply grateful for the ongoing partnership and support of JEDO and the greater Topeka community,” said Tim Davis, manufacturing director for Goodyear-Topeka. “Our Topeka facility is integral to our operations, and this investment will help position Goodyear to continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“It feels good when JEDO has the opportunity to invest in a major local employer like Goodyear,” said JEDO chair Aaron Mays. “This company has a long history in our community and continues to impact and help grow the Topeka/Shawnee County economy. I look forward to seeing Goodyear create more well-paying jobs in the area, as they advance their local operations and serve this community for years to come.”

“It’s great to see a company like Goodyear further their investment in the Topeka area,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. “The growth of our existing employers is a key driver of local job creation. It’s exciting to see these economic wins unfold before our eyes.”

Goodyear is recognized as one of the world’s largest tire companies, employing about 72,000 people and manufacturing products at 57 facilities in 23 countries. The Topeka plant focuses on tire production for commercial and off-highway vehicles.