TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced the replacement for a local Shawnee County judge.

Grace Hoge, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, shared in a press release that Kelly has appointed James M. Crowl of Topeka to a judgeship position in the 3rd Judicial District. This will fill the position left vacant by the retiring Judge Mary Christopher.

“James Crowl brings a broad range of experience and legal expertise to the bench,” Kelly said. “I am confident he will serve the 3rd Judicial District with impartiality and dedication.”

Crowl currently serves as the county counselor for Shawnee County and is a member of the Topeka Bar Association, Kansas Bar Association, County Counselors Association of Kansas and the Topeka Lawyers Club, according to the press release.

“This appointment is an honor and privilege that I do not take lightly,” Crowl said. “I am looking forward to continuing my career of service to Kansans as a district court judge.”

District court judges in the 3rd Judicial District are appointed by the governor of Kansas and selected from a pool of nominees chosen by a district nominating commission, according to the press release. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections that happen every four years.