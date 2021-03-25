New Junction City High School construction nearing two-year mark, expected to open in August

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County Schools U.S.D. 475 is nearing the two-year mark for construction on the new Junction City High School.

Construction on the $128 million project began in April 2019. It’s a 437,000 square foot facility that will be split into four different academies.

Chief Operations Officer David Wild said construction has been split into three zones. Construction is furthest along on Zone One, which he said is near completion. It includes:

Freshman Academy

Science, Engineering & Technology Academy

Business & Information Technology Academy

Wild said they hope to have access to these classrooms in the next 30 days.

“The target is to continue to work towards an August opening of the school,” Wild said. “We’ve actually started final cleaning in areas zone one here, so we’re progressing as we would like.”

Geary County Schools put together a presentation on the construction process. It includes drone footage of the exterior of the school and more video of the four academies and athletic facilities. Watch below:

Construction is less far along on the exterior of the building. Wild said this was expected. He said they planned to move work to the interior of the school as the weather got colder.

Although they still plan on opening in August, Wild said there have been some delays. They were originally hoping to have the school finished in June. Now, Wild said there will possibly be work still being done on the exterior of the school as it opens for classes.

The future of the current Junction City High School is still unknown. Wild said there are plans for the city to purchase the property and convert it into an athletic facility and public library. He said the Junction City City Commission is expected to vote on the proposal on April 6.