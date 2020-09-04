New Junction City High School more than half finished, expected to open before next school year

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Geary County Schools U.S.D. 475 is currently more than halfway done with the construction of a brand new Junction City High School. Construction on the massive project began 18 months ago and is expected to be finished in June 2021.

Chief Operations Officer David Wild said the school has been split in to three zones. Zone three, which includes the athletics department, is still mostly concrete and steel. On the other end of the project, crews have completed the roof on zone one and are putting up drywall.

“Some of the finish work is already underway there,” Wild said. “In zone two, which is where we have our media center, the library, the front offices, that’s also under construction. The intent is to close those two zones in by Thanksgiving.”

In the finished school, the freshman will have their own academy and dining area on the west side. Between that and the athletics department on the east side will sit three other academies.

“They will be able to migrate in to the rest of the school and experience some of these academies,” Wild said. “Then at some point they will choose an academy for themselves and it just introduces them to some career interests.”

The finished school includes three main pathways:

Science, Engineering & Technology Academy

Business & Information Technology Academy

Fine Arts & Human Services Academy

Wild said they want to have the main classrooms and other non-athletic areas finished by Thanksgiving so they can be heated. He said this will allow crews to work on finishing pieces during the winter. Wild said they hope to start moving things in to classrooms in late winter, early next year.

U.S.D. 475 expects to hold a ribbon cutting for the new school in August 2021. The district has been posting updates on its website. These include pictures from inside the construction site and a time-lapse camera located at the site.

As for the current Junction City High School, Wild said they are currently searching for a buyer. If the school is not sold, he said it will be demolished and turned in to green space.