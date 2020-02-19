New Junction City Police Department Chief strives for efficiency and engagement

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – After making the jump from the Sunshine State to the Sunflower State, a new chief has joined the Junction City Police Department.

John Lamb, a Florida native, is only in his sixth week on the job. He is slowly working to meet as many people as he can, in what he calls a vital part of policing.

Lamb worked in the Jacksonville Community Engagement Division in the Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s Office. Lamb said he’s looking forward to bringing more friendly dialogue to Junction City.

“They may see something that we don’t see, cause they’re there all the time and that back and forth communication needs to be there,” Lamb said. “So that’s what I’m looking forward to getting out into the community.”

He plans to knock on doors at least once a month to hear from residents directly.

Lamb is moving from a community of almost a million people to one smaller than 25,000 people. He said that coming to a smaller community isn’t that different, as the root causes of crime are the same. Lamb said the same tools can be used, but that his officers just need to find the best way to apply them.

He also is striving for efficiency at every opportunity he sees. He showed KSNT his new desk layout at his interview, where he has asked to consolidate his computer usage to just one laptop to save money and resources.

On making the move to Kansas, he said his family expressed excitement.