TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new program will give minors a second chance before they face a trial or fines for tobacco offenses, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney.

District Attorney Mike Kagay said kids and teens can participate in the new Tobacco Cessation Program as a way to have their charges dismissed entirely. The program, made in part by Kagay and Shawnee County District Judge Darian Dernovish, has a minor facing their first-time tobacco charge go through the following steps:

The minor attends a court docket along with their parent or guardian.

Victor Hercules, from the One Heart Project, shows the minors an educational film on the dangers of smoking and vaping and then talks about the subject with them.

The minors take a short exam about smoking and vaping, and if completed, they get their charges dismissed with no costs or fees.

The TCP costs are completely covered through diversion funds, according to Kagay. The program will launch with six dates in 2022, with the first docket in the lineup completed Tuesday with 100% participation. For more information on the program, anyone interested in Shawnee County can contact the district attorney’s office.