New Lawrence public health order makes restaurants who serve alcohol close early

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Today, Lawrence Public Health released a statement requiring restaurants who serve alcohol to stop serving at 9 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Restaurants that do not serve alcohol can continue to serve food past 10 p.m. through drive through and delivery only.



The public health order will take effect Friday, September 4 at 12:01 a.m., requiring:

All restaurants, bars and entertainment venues with a liquor license to cease serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close their premises including all outside seating areas or patios to customers no later than 10 p.m.

Establishments may conduct carryout, curbside or off-premises delivery of food only after 10 p.m. but no carryout or curbside delivery of alcohol beverages after 9 p.m.

Restaurants that do not serve alcohol are not required to close at 10 p.m.

Restaurants and bars serving alcohol to have patrons seated at a table with a maximum group of 10 people per table, and social distancing requirements between tables and groups of patrons observed.

No customers standing at or congregating at a bar or counter, and all food and beverages

consumed by patrons while seated, except for carryout services.

Face masks need to be worn by anyone who is inside a public space or outside and unable to maintain six feet of social distance from non-household members. There are exceptions, including for children 5 or younger.

maintain six feet of social distance from non-household members. There are exceptions, including for children 5 or younger.

Mass gatherings of more than 45 people are prohibited. These are instances in which individuals who don't reside together are in one location and are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance.

An occupancy limitation of 100 people for entertainment venues, provided social distancing and face mask requirements are maintained.

Dance floors at entertainment venues and establishments to be closed for dancing and may be

repurposed for table seating.

“We believe our community has seen the effectiveness of public health orders that require masks and limit interactions in environments where risk for transmission of the virus is greatest. This updated order is to help businesses and the public by providing clarity on how to host and act in these environments in a smart and safe way,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County’s Local Health Officer. “We have seen an increased number of positive cases with the additional testing being done by the University of Kansas. The virus is active in our community and now is the time to decrease transmission.”