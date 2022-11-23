TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year.

Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six years ago, said he will stay on to ensure the transition goes well.

“He’s [Concepcion] going to come in and do some new things and expand on things we already have in place,” Bohlander said.

Bohlander said while Concepcion has taken up a majority stake in The Wheel Barrel, the menu and location will stay the same. The leadership change is expected to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

Concepcion, the owner and co-founder of K.I.T. Solutions, also spoke with KSNT about the future of The Wheel Barrel and what changes people can expect in the coming months. Concepcion said he hopes to add new staff, including another chef, and build an indoor patio area behind the restaurant.

Concepcion described the new relationship between K.I.T. Solutions and The Wheel Barrel as an “80-20” with Bohlander taking on a smaller role in the new partnership.

“Jon has done so much for NOTO,” Concepcion said. “We’re helping each other. He’s run the restaurant to perfection, I just want to make sure I keep the same standards. The same food quality.”

K.I.T. Solutions partners with multiple local businesses in Topeka, including Brew Bank, The Pennant, The Tipsy Carrot, Norsemen Brewery and more. The group help their partners with things like new menu designs, recipe building, brand development, professional guidance.

The Wheel Barrel is located in North Topeka at 925 N. Kansas Ave. Along with their bar, they serve a variety of soups and sandwiches. To visit their website and see their menu and hours, click here.