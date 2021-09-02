New library exhibit honoring Hispanic heritage

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Color, history and culture are combined into different forms of art at the newest “La Comunidad” (The Community) exhibit at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

The exhibit contains art from local Hispanic and Latino artists in the community like Jamie Colon and Andy Valdiva. The importance of this exhibit is to honor the Hispanic community and the rich history they have in Topeka.

“We want to include different ways that artists tackle art and are inspired by art,” said Betsy Roe, the gallery educator. “What stories does the community want to tell? This is a group show of that heritage.”

The artwork on display ranges from murals, paintings, sculptures and pottery.

Events are also a part of the exhibit. One being a Low-Rider car show on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The exhibit opens officially from Sept. 3 through the end of November.