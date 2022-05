TOPEKA (KSNT) – Austin and Heather Noyes, owner of The Urban Farmer food truck joined the 27 News Morning Show Friday to give us the scoop on their new business venture.

The Urban Farmer, opened just three weeks ago, is usually parked in front of Noyes Holistic Healing at 5123 SW 29th St., in Topeka.

To learn more about the food truck, check out this 27 News story or go to their Facebook page.