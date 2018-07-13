New local McDonald's taking shape

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - After demolishing an old McDonald’s less than two months ago, a new, more up to date restaurant is taking shape in the same place.

Construction workers at the SW 21st St. and Belle Ave. location in Topeka were given about 100 days to tear down the old one and build the modern McDonald’s. The previous building was nearly 40 years old.

Crews get an early start around 5:30 or 6 o’clock in the morning in order to stay cool.

It's been hard on workers with the extreme heat, but they say a lot of progress has been made.

“We can't really let it slow us down with the timeline that we have with this project, we just got to push through, we just got to battle through it, the timeline is a timeline that we got to meet,” said construction superintendent Andy Poling.

The new McDonald’s will have many improvements compared to the old one.

"it's gonna be bigger, we're also going to have the indoor playland, with the old one we had an outdoor play land, it's going to be over 7,000 square feet. We have a lot of new technology coming out, we're going to have a kiosk that we're going to be showcasing where customers can come in and take their orders,” sayidstore manager Lamont Lassiter.

The four kiosks will serve as automated cashiers in addition to the regular two cashiers you normally see. This means six people can order at once, and is similar to the McDonald's at 17th and Wanamaker.

They hope to have the new store open in early September.