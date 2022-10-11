Changes are coming to a local Topeka espresso bar and bistro. See below to learn the whole story!

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka espresso bar and bistro will be adding two local partners in an effort to create new ways to service customers.

The Blackbird Espresso Bar and Bistro has been a part of the Topeka community for over a decade. Owners Jayson and Lauren North took over the former Lola’s Café in 2010 and have built a reputation of good food and great coffee. However, the couple has recently brought in two new partners and are looking to shake things up over the next several months.

Danny and Valerie Williams, both Topeka natives, joined the Blackbird family as managing partners. Both have expressed excitement at learning a new industry and expanding on what they consider an already successful business.

“Blackbird has an incredible following of amazing people,” said Valerie. “We have really enjoyed getting to know everyone and hope we can bring some fun and creative ideas to a business that’s proven to be successful for many years.”

Danny, who previously owned Goose I and Goose II in Topeka, as well as the former Phoggy Dog Sports Bar and The Barrel House Dueling Piano Bar in Lawrence said that he’s enjoying the coffee business. He hopes he can bring value to both of the Norths.

“Jayson and Lauren have built such a great thing at Blackbird,” said Danny. “The last thing we want to do is come in and change what’s already working. Our hope is that we can add value and enhance what they’ve already established and bring more general awareness to the great food and drinks we currently have.”

New menu items and some cosmetic updates are just a few of the changes that the team hopes to implement at Blackbird. New opportunities, such as annual events and expanded catering services are also on the wish list.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time, and when the opportunity to partner with Danny and Val

developed we knew it was too good to pass up,” said Jayson. “What we love about Danny and Val is that they bring an outside perspective from other industries and experiences that can help us rethink the way we best serve our customers.”

The Blackbird Espresso Bar and Bistro is located at 4025 SW 10th Ave. in Fleming Place. They are known for offering a wide variety of house made pastries and baked goods, extensive specialty coffee and espresso bar, delicious wraps, sandwiches, soups and salads and unique craft beer, wine and cocktails.