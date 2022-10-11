A New Mexico man suffered a fatal injury on Tuesday after two Caterpillars collided in Central Kansas.

RUSSELL COUNTY (KSNT) – A New Mexico man is dead after a construction vehicle rolled backwards down a hill, colliding with a second vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the fatality occurred at 2:02 p.m. on Oct. 11 near a construction site just east of Highway U281 mile marker 150.1. A Caterpillar 940B was driving north up a hill when, for unknown reasons, it lost power. It then rolled down hill to the south and collided with a second Caterpillar 940B.

The crash logs do not confirm if the victim of the crash was on the second Caterpillar’s platform or on the ground next to it at the time of the collision.

Hector Cesar Fraire Montelongo, 53, of Mesquite, New Mexico, died in the crash. The drivers of the two Caterpillars were listed as being uninjured.