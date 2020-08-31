New micro hospital looks to grow closer with Topeka community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka ER and Hospital opened in July, but is looking to grow closer with the community. The hospital is fully-functional with the same abilities as any other major hospital in the country.

It has an eight-bed emergency room and six-bed inpatient unit for those who may need to stay for an extended period of time. The hospital can handle anything from cuts and scrapes to heart attacks and major illnesses.

“The whole idea behind it is to try and be within the community rather than being a larger that’s hard to get to or feel comfortable with,” Dr. Jared Schreiner, Topeka ER and Hospital Medical Director, said. “We want to be one that blends with the community.”

The only services the hospital doesn’t have are an operating room and an intensive care unit. If a patient was to need that type of care, the staff works closely with other hospitals in the area to make sure the patient’s needs are met.