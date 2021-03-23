New owners building ‘High Tide 21’ restaurant and bar at Lake Perry Yacht & Marina

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – A new restaurant and bar is being built at Lake Perry Yacht & Marina. This comes after the original restaurant was damaged during a flood in 2019.

Construction started earlier this month on the new “High Tide 21” restaurant and bar. The new place includes:

6,000 square foot restaurant

15,000 square foot patio

A large pool with swim up bar overlooking the lake

Splash pad for kids

Showers and washer/dryers for slip holders at the marina

Bryan Best recently bought the marina in February with his wife Cari, and a couple other investors. He said he’s excited to bring something new to Jefferson County.

“Things have just been pretty hectic,” Best said. “We’re proud to finally bring a restaurant back for not only our slip holders here, but Jefferson County. I think it’s a huge need for the county. It’s something that’s missing and we hope to open it year round.”

The original restaurant flooded two years ago. When deciding to rebuild, Best said they decided to move the restaurant up out of the flood plain. He said the new restaurant is situated a few feet above the height of the emergency spillway.

This is a family tradition for Best. Best’s father owned the Lake Perry Yacht & Marina from 1993 to 2005. Best is excited to have the marina back under local ownership.

Best said they are hoping to have the restaurant ready for a grand opening on July 4. If not, he said it will be open by the end of September at the latest.