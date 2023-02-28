TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Capper Foundation has joined forces with the Kiwanis Club of Topeka to create the new Capper Foundation Aktion Club.

Zach Ahrens, Capper Foundation President & CEO, joined Robert Maxwell, the Preside of Kiwanis Club of Topeka on the FOX 43 AM Live show to speak about the newly chartered club. The club is one of five that already exist here in Kansas, but it is the first location in the Top City.

Ultimately, the goal of the club is to help provide services and support to adults with disabilities in the community. Their motto reads, “Development has no Disabilities.”

“Our members are excited to join together in making a difference in their community by completing volunteer projects such as recycling drives, cleaning up parks and more.” Capper Foundation website excerpt

The chapter in Topeka already has 22 members since its Installation Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 23. But more and more people are encouraged to volunteer. You can do so easily by clicking here.