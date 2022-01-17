New partnership in Topeka honors Betty White

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Jan. 17 marks what would have been the late Betty White’s 100th birthday. Oddly enough, one of the largest residents at the Topeka Zoo, had a birthday today too.

Sarge is the male giraffe at the zoo and he turned 10-years-old today. In order to honor both him and Betty White, the Topeka Zoo decided to partner up with the Helping Hands Humane Society in a national campaign.

This campaign was created on social media called “The Betty White Challenge”, encouraging people to donate $5 to a local zoo or human society.

The Topeka Zoo and Helping Hands heard about this challenge and decided to create a new partnership.

“If you buy a brick in our new giraffe barn, your very own personalized brick, from today until the 23rd of January we will donate five dollars towards the Humane Society,” zookeeper Adrienne Sebade said.

Shanna Simpson, another employee of the Topeka Zoo, said the bricks cost $103. Of this, $5 will be donated to the Helping Hands Humane Society and the rest will go towards the continued construction of the new giraffe barn.

If you’re interested in purchasing a personalized brick to be featured in the barn, you have until January 23rd to do so.