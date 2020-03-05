New partnership with Topeka Zoo giving away special tour of Tiger program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 U.S. Census is starting soon and the Topeka Zoo wants to help make sure kids are counted.

The Topeka Zoo is teaming up with the Census Bureau to offer free admission to kids under the age of 5 if families bring a completed census on Saturday, March 7.

According to the Census Bureau, Kansas gets over 6 billion dollars in federal funding based on census results, and Steve Hale with the bureau, said a lot of that money goes to kids in the community.

“Much of that money is targeted for the younger population. We’re talking about head start programs, free lunch programs, school funding, a variety of things,” Hale said.

To show how hard it can be to count people for the census, the zoo is having a count the tiger stripes contest. People can try to count the number of stripes on Sanjiv, their male Sumatran tiger, until March 13.

The winner will get a behind the scenes tour of the zoo’s tiger program.

Volunteers will be at the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 7 to help collect completed census forms.