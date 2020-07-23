New photography exhibit hits NOTO District

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District’s Morris Gallery is now offering a brand new gallery, Fine Art 3.0.

This is the gallery’s third year featuring local artists, but this year it has a twist of allowing both colored photos, instead of the previous solely black and white.

“This art show really brings together some of the most interesting work that’s being exhibited throughout the region,” said Staci Ogle, NOTO Arts and Entertainment District program and communication coordinator. “We just wanted to make sure that we could be inclusive of all our photographer and give them a little extra room to be creative.”

When visiting, guests are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and respect others observing the art.

The gallery is also featuring two artists, a painter and a metal sculpture who based the art displayed on one-another.