A new pie shop opened up in downtown Manhattan this weekend, but not without a unique partner. TheraPie, a pie company built on helping mental illness, teamed up with Input Salad to create a balanced new eatery.

Input Salad is owned by Kansas State junior Jaetlyn Conrad, a nutrition student. Conrad and TheraPie owner, Tiffany Opplet, both have the same vision of using food to help stunt the growing mental crisis.

“I Really just wanted to create spaces where people have the opportunity to eat whatever they want and create a guilt-free relationship with food,” Conrad said.

The store features a variety of pies and four salads. Conrad said that she is more than excited to share a space with Tiffany and her business, and can’t wait for what the future holds.