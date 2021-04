TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 70-year-old building at 4310 SW 21st Street in Topeka is under renovation and will open soon as the 43Ten Pizza Co.

The building used to house Baker’s Dozen Donuts.

The company is using social media in an effort to find workers for the new restaurant. They are looking for servers, kitchen staff, bartenders hosts and food runners.

The business is hosting walk-in interviews this Saturday from 1-4 p.m.