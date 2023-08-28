TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new store opened in Topeka that allows its costumers to get their hands a little dirty, but leave with a work of art.

Monday, a new pottery place had its official grand opening in west Topeka. The Mud Room, in Fleming Place, has been open for the last couple months while they figured out their business strategy, but now is in full swing.

Co-owner Andrew Linton started doing pottery in his basement as a hobby, but it quickly turned into much more. Now, he wants his pottery shop to unlock the same inner child it unlocked for him.

“I’ve heard many times from friends and family that they used to do pottery when they were younger or in high school and would love a chance to do it again,” Linton said. “It just made sense to open the doors and start a place like this.”

The pottery studio offers classes for beginners and for experienced potters. You can also walk in for a fun date night or for a night out. You can find more information on mud rooms at their website here.