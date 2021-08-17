New Topeka professional men’s basketball team needs a name

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Alpha Sports Group announced Tuesday morning that a new professional men’s basketball team will be coming to the city of Topeka in the spring of 2022 and will play in The Basketball League (TBL).

“We are extremely excited to be able to bring a professional basketball team back to Topeka,” said Team President Shawn Smith. “A professional team hasn’t been here since the Topeka Sizzlers days.”

The TBL has 35 plus teams across the United States and several within the Midwest, including

Wichita, Kansas, Enid, Oklahoma, Omaha, Nebraska, Dallas, Texas, Shreveport, Louisiana and

Waco, Texas. The league is operated by former University of Kansas star forward David

Magley.

Topeka fans will have a hand in naming the team. Fans from Topeka and the area can submit their suggestions to alphasportsgroup@icloud.com.