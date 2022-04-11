TOPEKA (KSNT)—The YWCA in Topeka is trying to promote positive and constructive conversations regarding controversial social justice topics.

April is National Diversity month, which is why the YWCA started its “Stand Against Racism Challenge.” The challenge is a daily commitment but only requires someone to read an article, listen to a short video or podcast or even reflect for a few minutes every day on a different topic.

Anyone can sign up for the free challenge on the YWCA’s website, or by scanning the QR code if you happen across a flier advocating the program. More than 30,000 people participated in the challenge last year, so leaders at the YWCA are confident this year will be just as successful.

“We see a lot of times in the community that there are topics where people feel one way or the other about that topic but they don’t really take the time to understand the definitions of what they’re talking about or, what the reality is,” said Kathleen Marker, the CEO of the Northeast Topeka branch of the YWCA. “So it’s an opportunity to get informed and we believe a lot of our work here at the YW is to educate and advocate.”

Creators at the YWCA say that it takes 21 days for a habit to form and by encouraging people to do one small action every day, they hope to change people’s habits to be more effective when it comes to social justice issues.

If you’re interested in signing up for the challenge, click here.