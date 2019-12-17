New program to give Washburn Tech nursing students more experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A partnership with the Shawnee County Health Department and Washburn Tech is providing new opportunities for nursing students.

The health department will now offer on-site training for Washburn Tech nursing students starting in the fall of 2020.

The training program will give them more hands-on experiences in the field of public health nursing field, which the current program doesn’t offer.

The health department also hopes the classes will spark students’ interest in joining the public health field after school.

“We, here in Shawnee County, and really the state-wide, are in a nursing shortage,” Teresa Fisher, manager for the Service of Family division, said. “So we’re hopeful to attract some more nurses to enter the public health world and get to really show them what the experiences we have through the Health Department.”

The Health Department does not yet know what the classes will look like exactly, but that they will focus on “community health”.

The classes will start in the fall of 2020 and students’ eligibility will be based on faculty recommendation.