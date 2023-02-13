TOPEKA (FOX 43)– The United Way of Kaw Valley is introducing a new program: Growng Resilient Organizations with United Way (GROW).

Jessica Barraclough with the United Way of Kaw Valley came on the Fox 43 AM Live show to discuss what GROW is and how people in the community can be a part of it.

She specifically got into the part of the program that discusses Volunteer Community Navigators. These are volunteers that are embedded in the community and placed there to help people find and identify the resources they need, while also providing them with what they need to get there.

United Way of Kaw Valley currently has navigators at East Topeka Senior Center, Fellowship Hi-Crest and the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

