TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the years to come you could see a new and engaging addition at the Topeka Zoo for kids to enjoy.

It’s called ‘My World’. The project hasn’t started yet, but the ideas for the concept are already in the works. Targeted for kids ages seven through nine, it will completely revamp the children’s zoo. Although the zoo is still discussing what kind of animals will be in it, other ideas for the project include water play, an indoor eating facility, live animation and accessible outdoor play.

“It centers around the notion that if we can get seven to nine-year-olds to all say that they care about ‘My World’, the more all these kids reflect on my world and make my world better, the better our world as a whole gets,” Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026. While it’s targeted at younger kids, the goal is to have all ages enjoy it.