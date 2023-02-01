MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Residents of Riley County are invited to attend several upcoming town halls with the Riley County Police Department’s new director Brian Peete.

Aaron Wintermote, RCPD spokesman, said Peete will be coming to four communities in Riley County during February as part of a series to introduce himself and listen to community concerns, suggestions and ideas related to the RCPD and safety. See below for a list of upcoming meeting locations and dates:

Leonardville Thursday, Feb. 9 6 p.m. Community Building, 118 N. Erpelding Ave.

Manhattan Wednesday, Feb. 15 6 p.m. City Commission Room, 1101 Poyntz Ave.

Randolph Thursday, Feb. 23 6 p.m. VFW, 108 W. Randolph St.

Riley Tuesday, Feb. 28 6:30 p.m. City Hall, 222 S. Broadway St.



All members of the community are encouraged to attend these town hall meetings. These meetings will also be livestreamed from the RCPD Facebook page.