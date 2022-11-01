TOPEKA (KSNT) — A lot took place at Tuesday night’s Topeka City Council meeting, but a big part of the agenda came from the vote to change district lines.

Only seven of the eight council members were present at Tuesday’s meeting, but with seven yes votes, district lines will be changed to better even out the population of all nine districts in the capitol city.

The previous census showed a decline in population coming from districts one and two while districts eight and nine saw an increase. Before going into Tuesday’s meeting, members considered five different map proposals. The council ultimately approved Plan A: this will unite Oakland with district 2, thus making all the districts more evenly populated and even help with future voting.

“Ultimately because of the public feedback, which I will say came mostly from Oakland, because of the public feedback that came in, and because A was one of the first ones that had the most common-sense approach, I believe that the committee saw that,” District Two Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala said. “And they approved that they bring it before us tonight, we voted for it because that’s why we have a committee.”

Valdivia-Alcala adds when you have a number of districts in Topeka, it’s important to make sure that the voting population is evenly spread out, have access to voting places and that one is not more top-heavy than others.

Now that the redistricting is approved, each of the nine districts will have roughly 14,000 people within them.