TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new owner of a longtime Topeka dining staple plans to use the building for a new restaurant, according to information obtained by KSNT 27 News Monday.

Carlos O’Kelly’s, which shut down in July 2020 after 36 years in business, has been sold to Juan Jasso-Rodriguez. A representative for the new owner told KSNT 27 News that he plans to use the former diner, located off of Southwest Kansas Avenue, for a new Mexican restaurant with a seafood twist.

Jasso-Rodriguez has prior experience in the restaurant business, according to the representative. He runs four different El Ranchito restaurants in Kansas, located in Topeka, Auburn, Holton and Osage City. The representative could not say if the new location would also fall under the El Ranchito brand or a new one.

The Carlos O’Kelly’s building, which measures 8,560 square feet, sold in February 2022 for $176,001.10. Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office records showed that a nonprofit, the Wichita Community Foundation, took ownership of the building in December 2021. McCurdy Real Estate told KSNT 27 News it partnered with the WCF to auction the building off. The money WCF received from selling the Carlos O’Kelly’s property would go back to Wichita area nonprofits.

While Carlos O’Kelly’s permanently closed mid-pandemic, the manager at the time said more of the blame for its closure was on the store’s location.

“This was no longer a regional hub area in Topeka and as commerce began to move away from us, it became increasingly difficult to do business here,” said Darren Shumacher, former district manager for Carlos O’Kelly’s.