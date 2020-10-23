New restaurant The Big Biscuit opens in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a new restaurant in Topeka and they’re hiring.

The Big Biscuit opened Friday in southwest Topeka near 29th and Wanamaker.

Currently, they have about 30 employees and want to hire 10-15 more people.

The restaurant’s Multi-Unit Manager Scott Jayne said they’re serving up comfort style breakfast and lunch, seven days a week, 6:30 a.m-2:30 p.m.

“Southern comfort, make ya fat, make ya feel good. Biscuits and gravy, plate-sized pancakes, deep-fried hand-breaded chicken. It’s good stuff,” Jayne said.

The Big Biscuit has locations in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma and plans to continue expanding all across the Midwest.

