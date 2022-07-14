SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A proposed new sales tax could help improve attractions in Topeka’s Gage Park.

The tax would add between 0.2% and 0.5% to the county sales tax. For every one hundred dollars you spend, consumers would pay an extra 20 to 50 cents.

The money would be used to improve, operate, and maintain the Topeka Zoo, Gage Park, and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

Shawnee County Commissioners will decide next month whether to allow voters to have a say on the tax in November.

If passed, the sales tax would start at the beginning of 2023.